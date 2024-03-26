Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Diontae Johnson will be a ‘big asset’ for Panthers

If you want to know what the Carolina Panthers are getting in wideout Diontae Johnson, there’s probably no better person to ask than the one who’s served as his only head coach in the NFL.

Well, Joe Person of The Athletic did precisely that at the Annual League Meeting on Monday—asking Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin about the 27-year-old receiver.

“You’re gettin’ an awesome route runner, a guy that can create separation at the top of routes, a guy that’s tough to stay with,” Tomlin replied. “He can win in non-vertical route-running and vertical route-running. So you get a guy with a complete skill set in that regard and I just think he’s gonna be a big asset to ’em.”

As part of their offseason mission to surround soon-to-be second-year quarterback Bryce Young with as much help as possible, the Panthers acquired Johnson from the Steelers two weeks ago. Carolina sent Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson and agreed upon a pick swap, shipping the 178th overall pick of the 2024 draft for the 240th, in exchange for the former Pro Bowl pass catcher.

In his five years under Tomlin, Johnson reeled in 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. And while that may be fine for some wideouts, the longtime Steelers coach knows his former receiver still wants more.

“Make no mistake, he wants the football,” Tomlin said. “But I think they all do.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire