Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the defense: ‘If they can’t score, you can’t lose’

'We have a commitment there. If they can’t score, you can’t lose.' – Coach Tomlin on the @steelers continually having a strong defense — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 27, 2020





The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best all-around defenses in the NFL this season. A fact not lost on head coach Mike Tomlin. During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin gave everyone one of his famous Tomlin-isms in reference to the defense.

“We have a commitment here,” said Tomlin. “If they can’t score, you can’t lose.”

Well said, coach.

Last week, the Steelers defense was literally all or nothing. In the first half against the Tennessee Titans they were lights on. Snuffing out the run and forcing the Titans into bad situations.

Then in the second half, the unit looked gassed, didn’t play with the same intensity and allowed the Titans to come almost all the way back. The Steelers defense has been great but the mark of a truly elite defense is playing 60-minute football every week. Something Pittsburgh has to do this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

