Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s contract extension coming soon

Love him or hate him, Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Mike Tomlin is your head coach. And as he enters into the final year of his most recent contract extension, look for the front office to get a new deal worked out this offseason to keep Tomlin on the payroll.

Tomlin is heading into his 18th season as the Steelers head coach and is only the third head coach Pittsburgh has had since 1969. Tomlin’s career record is 163–93–2 in the regular season and 8-9 in the playoffs. Tomlin has taken two Steelers teams to the Super Bowl and has won one of them.

Critics of Tomlin point to the fact that the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 and is only 3-7 in the playoffs in the last 10. This goes back to 2011.

If the Steelers stick to the formula of staying loyal and consistent, it is only a matter of when the Steelers give him another contract extension and keep him around until somewhere in the neighborhood of 2027.

Is this sort of loyalty justified in an age where winning is the truest measure of success? Do we think Tomlin will lead Pittsburgh back to a Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire