Steelers HC Mike Tomlin connects draft depth to COVID

Leave it to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to make perhaps the most astute observation about the 2023 NFL draft. Tomlin addressed the media on Monday ahead of the NFL draft and talked about how this draft class is unusually deep.

Tomlin attributed some of the depth of this year’s class to the upheaval in college football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Tomlin, this allowed players to stay in school, gain more experience and created a much larger, more experienced group.

The Steelers are hoping to parlay this deep class into multiple star players are the team works its way back into playoff contention.

Mike Tomlin: "We truly believe there's great depth in this draft. We're ready for whatever." Tomlin says the strength of this draft is partially a byproduct of covid because there's more veteran guys, more players with 5-6 years of experience entering the NFL Draft. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire