Steelers HC Mike Tomlin congratulates John Mitchell on NJCAA HOF

Congratulations to Coach John Mitchell on being elected to the NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame. There isn’t a more deserving man to be a part of their inaugural class. Coach Mitch is one of the best ever. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) May 10, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell was named to the NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame this week. Mitchell was a two-time Junior College All American at Eastern Arizona Junior College where he played both offense and defense from 1969 to 1970.

Mitchell is the longest-tenured coach on the Steelers roster as he enters his 27th season. He has been the assistant head coach since 2007. Head coach Mike Tomlin took to Twitter to congratulate Mitchell on this tremendous accomplishment.

