Steelers HC Mike Tomlin confirms Wednesday surgery for JuJu Smith-Schuster

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach confirmed what had been speculated concerning wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The shoulder injury Smith-Schuster suffered in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos will require surgery and the Steelers will place him on the Injured/Reserve list after.

According to Tomlin, Smith-Schuster will have surgery on Wednesday. Smith-Schuster was evaluated at a local hospital on Sunday after suffering the injury and the decision was made right away. Smith-Schuster did still attend his JuJu Foundation Luau before preparing to go under the knife and end his season.

Tomlin acknowledged the difficulty in replacing Smith-Schuster and didn’t rule out adding a player to the roster.

