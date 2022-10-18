Steelers HC Mike Tomlin confirms Kenny Pickett will start if cleared

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday and quarterbacks were the hot topic. Tomlin did confirm that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol but if he is cleared he will start versus the Miami Dolphins.

When Pickett left the game, Mitch Trubisky stepped in, took control of the offense and led the team to what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. Trubisky had started the first four games before being benched for Pickett but he played his best half of football on Sunday.

According to Tomlin, Pickett’s condition will be monitored this week but his work will not be limited this week. Participation is always the guide when it comes to the Steelers but it does come as something of a shock that Tomlin has so quickly and definitively declared Pickett the starter so early in the week.

