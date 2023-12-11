Steelers HC Mike Tomlin confident in depth for playoff run

As things stand right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs with a record of 7-6. This has been despite a rash of injuries to starters on both sides of the football including starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Despite all the issues this team is dealing with in terms of depth, head coach Mike Tomlin is confident this group is deep enough for a playoff run this season.

One spot where the injuries have piled up is at inside linebacker. The Steelers lost Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the year, leaving Elandon Roberts in one spot and a revolving door at the other.

Tomlin already ruled Pickett out for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts and said Mitch Trubisky would be the starter. The hope is that Pickett can return from his high ankle sprain before the regular season is over and he will be ready if the Steelers do sneak into the playoffs.

