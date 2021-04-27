Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has Chuks Okorafor at LT in meaningless depth chart

Depth charts this time of the year are funny. – Coach Tomlin Chuks is penciled in at LT and Cam Sutton at RCB, but it means absolutely nothing. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) April 26, 2021

Obviously, there is no such thing as an official NFL depth chart this early in the offseason. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said as much in his press conference on Monday. Nevertheless, he did say one thing that made my ears perked up.

Tomlin referred to Chuks Okorafor as the team’s starting left tackle. Oh, really? Okorafor started 15 games at right tackle in 2020 and played OK. Okorafor is heading into his fourth season with Pittsburgh and is the most experienced tackle on the roster.

This alone justifies Okorafor getting the early nod in a mostly meaningless depth chart but it does open up a larger conversation about the right tackle spot. Pittsburgh let Matt Feiler leave in free agency and the only other guy who could be a candidate is Zach Banner who is recovering from ACL surgery.

If the Steelers feel confident in Okorafor at left tackle, it could be a subtle way of hinting where the Steelers will go early in the 2021 NFL draft. Or maybe it’s all for nothing.

