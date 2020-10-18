Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls Devin Bush’s knee injury significant
The play itself looked rather benign but when Steelers linebacker Devin Bush went down in Sunday’s game against the Browns, you knew something was wrong. When head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media after the game, he characterized the injury as significant which doesn’t bode well. Bush was holding his knee as he was going down after sliding to make a stop. He had to be helped off the field and looked to be in significant pain. Bush came into the game with 18 tackles and .5 sacks. Before the injury, Bush got a sack of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.