Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls replacing Minkah Fitzpatrick a ‘multi-person discussion’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepping for Sunday’s game with the understanding they aren’t going to have star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the field. Pittsburgh placed Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and it is a longshot he would be cleared in time to play.

Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the task of trying to replace a player like Fitzpatrick in the lineup and conceded it isn’t a one-man job. Tomlin noted that veteran Miles Killebrew and rookie Tre Norwood would be in line to work together to fill the role Fitzpatrick plays on this defense.

Norwood has been pretty darn spectacular this season in limited action. His reputation in college was as a playmaker and he has lived up to it so far in the NFL. The decision of who plays where could come down to not only the status of Fitzpatrick but the health of cornerback Joe Haden. Haden suffered a foot injury in last week’s game.

A wildcard in all this is Karl Joseph. A former first-round pick sitting on the Steelers practice squad, this could be a big week for him if he gets elevated to the 53-man roster.

