Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls LB Melvin Ingram a ‘run game bully’

'Melvin is a run game bully. He's a football lover. He's a competitor. He likes to work. He fits in nicely with the guys.' – Coach Mike Tomlin talked about Melvin Ingram

When you think about the outside linebackers for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first thing that comes to mind is the pass rush. In Pittsburgh’s hybrid 3-4 base defense, those outside backers slide down in passing situations and cut loose on the quarterback.

But in today’s NFL, it takes far more to be a complete linebacker for the Steelers. You have to be able to defend the run willingly and with great aggression. This is a role new Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram embraces according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin referred to Ingram as a run-game bully.

Ingram was signed as a free agent to provide the Steelers with veteran experience and production to rotate through with starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

