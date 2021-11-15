Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls bad snaps by Kendrick Green ‘irrelevant’

If you watched yesterday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game, you probably had some flashbacks to last year’s playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns. Rookie center Kendrick Green, wearing the number of former Steeler Maurkice Pouncey, did his best impression of Pouncey with some awful snaps against the Detroit Lions.

But according to head coach Mike Tomlin, those bad snaps were, as he put it, “irrelevant.” Really? I’m not sure the word I would use is irrelevant. That just screams hubris by Tomlin even though I concede nothing would be gained by calling out Green at the press conference.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped Tomlin from doing it other times. There is a long list of reasons the Steelers couldn’t find a way to beat the winless Lions on Sunday and Tomlin pointed out many of them specifically. But to dismiss one of the most egregious could be a sign of something bigger but either way, it’s a bad look.

