Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls depth chart mistake a ‘clerical error’

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out an amended depth chart that included Kenny Pickett moved up to No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart ahead of Mason Rudolph. On Monday, the team put out a depth chart that included Rudolph at No. 2 and Pickett at No. 3.

In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin called the mistake a “clerical error” and said it was the “cut and paste element” of this sort of thing.

Pickett battled it out with Mitch Trubisky throughout the preseason with Tubisky coming out on top. Nevertheless, Pickett stepped up his game big time once the preseason games started and earned the opportunity to be Trubisky’s backup.

