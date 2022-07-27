Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls Cam Heyward caveman for his dorm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Mike TomlinAmerican football coach
- Cameron HeywardLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ben RoethlisbergerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to Latrobe for training camp which means checking into their player dorms at Saint Vincent College. Every player approaches dorm life a little differently but head coach Mike Tomlin had a hilarious comparison between former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlsiberger and defensive tackle Cam Heyward.
According to Tomlin, Heyward was assigned to Roethlisberger’s old room and where Roethlisberger did his best to make it as plush and comfortable as possible, Heyward prefers a more minimalist approach.
Tomlin said, “it’s less comfortable now” with Heyward in the rooom and said Heyward is “something of a caveman” when it comes to how he lives.
I think it was comedienne Rita Rudner who said man are just “bears with furniture” and it sounds like Heyward has embraced that spirit.
Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger's old dorm room was given to Cam Heyward. He said, "Ben shared no expense" and "brought all the comforts of home" when he was in the room.
He walked past it today.
"It's less comfortable now. Cam is something of a caveman.'
— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 26, 2022