Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls T.J. Watt injury minor

After the Pittsburgh Steelers humiliating 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Mike Tomlin did as he always does and addressed the media. This week it felt like if he wasn’t contractually obligated to do so, he would have passed on the opportunity.

Especially when asked about the obvious rib injury Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was dealing with. Tomlin dismissed the question about it being a problem for Watt and why he struggled and simply categorized it as minor. Watt did the same thing when he spoke to the press.

But all you had to do was watch the broadcast of the game and know this isn’t the case. Why be secretive? There’s nothing to be gained by not being forthcoming about whatever Watt is dealing with. It was reported early on Sunday morning Watt had cracked ribs and planned to play through them. This was an injury that never showed up on the Steelers injury report last week.

