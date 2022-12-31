Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is the best way to ring in the New Year

There are few things I enjoy more about the NFL game experience more than when players or coaches are mic’d up. And Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the best there is. His demeanor to the press is often cold and calculated but in moments like these, you get a taste of the real Mike Tomlin and it is fabulous.

The Steelers shared this mic’d up compilation of Tomlin from the Steelers Christmas Eve win over the Las Vegas Raiders and if you are a Steelers fan, you don’t want to skip this one. Happy New Year to everyone in Steeler Nation.

Coach Tomlin Mic'd Up 🎤 pic.twitter.com/gepeSjYB4k — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2022

List

2023 NFL draft: 8 Steelers prospects to watch in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire