Steelers HC Mike Tomlin becomes winningest African American head coach in NFL history

Mike Tomlin passes @TonyDungy for the most wins by an African American Head Coach in #NFL history. Congratulations to @CoachTomlin — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) November 1, 2020





There might not be a coach in the NFL more underrated than Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. With the Steelers 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Tomlin how has 140 career wins, passing Tony Dungy for most ever by an African American head coach.

Tomlin because the Steelers head coach in 2007 and has been one of the most consistent coaches in NFL history. Tomlin has a career 140-71-1 record and has never had a losing season. Tomlin’s Steelers have been to two Super Bowls, winning one of them and in 2008 he was Coach of the Year.

Unfortunately, there are many Steelers fans who don’t give Tomlin the respect he deserves. He consistently fields competitive teams and even in years when the team is decimated by injuries finds a way to keep his team in the mix for a playoff spot.

