Steelers HC Mike Tomlin acknowledges lighter load for Najee Harris at training camp

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Thursday, he was asked about running back Najee Harris and his lighter workload during training camp and the preseason.

Tomlin downplayed it noting that it wasn’t anything “earth-breaking or ground-shattering” about it but it was a curious statement in one sense. His insinuation that lightening his workload has anything to do with age is puzzling. Harris is only 25 years old and heading into his third season. Is this where we are as a league that running backs are getting old at 25 after two seasons?

The whole paradigm of the running back position has shifted in terms of contracts and this is sure to trickle down to the field as well. This season the Steelers shouldn’t have to put quite as much pressure on Harris with Jaylen Warren there as well. Nevertheless, no one will complain if Harris is fresh at the end of the season and can be an impact player in the playoffs.

