Steelers HC met with Michigan NT Mazi Smith twice in week

This offseason the Pittsburgh Steelers have been very actively working on improving the defensive side of the football. This diligence is also extending to prep for the 2023 NFL draft. Head coach Mike Tomlin is making all the stops on college pro days and obviously has his eye on drafting a big nose tackle. Tomlin met with Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark and according to NFL draft reporter Tony Pauline, Tomlin met with Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith twice.

Smith is a powerful people mover who eats up double teams. at 6-foot-3 and 323 pounds, he’s got the strength and center of gravity to set the middle and free up linebackers behind him. Smith’s upper-body strength is legendary including 22 reps of 325 pounds on the bench press and a 500-pound close grip bench.

As a quick comparison between Clark and Smith, the edge in all categories goes to Smith. His athleticism is much better, and his experience against top-level competition and production are all in Smith’s favor. Smith is projected to go in the third round and Clark a round or two later.

Let us know in the comments which big nose tackle you would prefer for the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin met with Mazi Smith twice this week. UM pro day report should be up shortly. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 17, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

