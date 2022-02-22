Steelers haven’t made a call on Devin Bush’s fifth-year option

The Steelers have a decision to make about linebacker Devin Bush this offseason.

Bush was the 10th overall pick of the 2019 draft and that means the team has a call to make about exercising their fifth-year option on his contract. Doing so would guarantee Bush a salary approaching $11 million for the 2023 season.

On Monday, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said that the team has not made a call yet. Bush tore his ACL in 2020 and didn’t play at a particularly high level upon returning to action in 2021, which creates doubt about the option getting picked up even as Colbert expressed optimism about what the future holds for him.

“I know Devin can play better because he has played better,” Bush said, via Bob Labriola of the team’s website.

Bush started 14 games last season and had 70 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

