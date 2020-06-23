The Steelers haven’t been working in their own facility.

But they’re not immune to communicable diseases.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said two players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those players were not at the team facility recently.

The NFLPA has recently advised players not to gather for workouts on their own. With teams just over a month away from training camp, the reality is that positive tests will happen everywhere, and teams will have to focus on mitigating and managing those cases.

Steelers have had two positive COVID-19 tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk