Steelers had to hang on for road win against pesky Browns

The Browns are getting better, and may have found a potential answer at quarterback.

But they opened with the Steelers, so the result was rather predictable.

The Steelers left with a 21-18 road win, though it wasn’t an artistic success.

Other than a blocked punt for a touchdown on the first possession, there were few scoring outbursts for the Steelers, who were held to 290 yards.

It was an uneven offensive effort, which you might have imagined given Le'Veon Bell‘s absence from the entire preseason, as he had just 10 carries for 32 yards. But they did just enough to hold off a late Browns rally, led by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer finished 20-of-3 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and got them to within a field goal late. He showed poise on a day when he was sacked seven times, which has to be considered a positive.