Steelers' Gunner Olszewski seeking revenge game vs. Patriots

Gunner Olszewski had Sept. 18 circled on his calendar, it appears.

The former Patriots wide receiver/return specialist signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency this offseason after three seasons in New England. He'll face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Steelers battle the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.

And he's eager to show the Patriots what they missed out on by not re-signing him.

"Any time you play the ex, you want to show out," Olszewski told reporters Friday, via Steelers.com. "Any time I get the ball, I want to do something with it. Playing the old team, the team that didn't want you, sure I want to go out there and show what I can do."

Olszewski blossomed into an elite return man for the Patriots after going undrafted in 2019 out of Bemidji State. In 2020, he became the first Patriots player ever to earn First-Team All-Pro honors as a punt returner, racking up 346 yards and a touchdown on 20 punt returns for an NFL-leading 17.6-yard average.

New England declined to spend $2.4 million to tender Olszewski as a restricted free agent, however, opting to go without a return specialist while trading for DeVante Parker to bolster its wide receiver group. Myles Bryant handled punt returns for the Patriots in Week 1, while Ty Montgomery returned kickoffs before suffering an injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Olszewski doesn't factor into the Steelers' passing attack, so it will be difficult for him to make a significant impact Sunday unless he springs a punt return for a big gain. He did rip off a 20-yard return in Week 1, though, so it's worth keeping an eye on No. 89 when he's back deep for Pittsburgh.

"The thing that sets him apart is his mentality," Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater said of Olszewski, via ESPN.com. He has no fear back there. He’s going to be aggressive. His football IQ is through the roof.

"We think we understand how we need to play him. It’s going to take all 11 players on the field to be locked in."