The rough end to the 2020 season and an offseason of changes to the Steelers offense led to a lot of questions about how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would look once he took his first snaps in a game this year.

Roethlisberger got those snaps against the Lions on Saturday and there was plenty to like about what he did with them. Roethlisberger was 8-of-10 for 137 yards and two touchdown passes to rookie tight end Pat Friermuth before heading to the bench after 16 offensive plays.

Roethlisberger said it felt good to take a hit while delivering one pass and head coach Mike Tomlin said he was pleased with the performance when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I thought he did a nice job,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I thought we got what we wanted to get accomplished, getting him familiar with administering the offense in a stadium-like circumstance. I thought he did a great job of communicating. He made good, fluid decisions, and we were able to move the ball.”

Roethlisberger said this week that he wants to take as many snaps as possible this summer, but Saturday’s showing might be enough for Tomlin to delay his next game action until September 12 in Buffalo.

Steelers “got what we wanted to get accomplished” with Ben Roethlisberger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk