Steelers get good news: Injured WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expects to return for playoff game at Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he will be activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster has not played since Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and was placed on IR after having shoulder surgery. He returned to practice earlier this week.

The Steelers have 21 days to officially activate him to the active roster. Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Tomlin did not know about Smith-Schuster's availability to play against Kansas City.

"What transpires out here and a lot of other questions are part of the equation," Tomlin said.

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

The 25-year-old Smith-Schuster has 15 catches for 129 yards this season. The fifth-year receiver made the NFL All-Rookie team in 2017 after tallying 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and the Pro Bowl in 2018 after racking up 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) grimaces after suffering an injury against the Denver Broncos,

Smith-Schuster's future in Pittsburgh is in question. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for 2021 and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Smith-Schuster has been replaced in the lineup by Ray-Ray McCloud.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JuJu Smith-Schuster: Steelers' injured WR expects to play vs. Chiefs