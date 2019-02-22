Steelers GM: Three teams have reached out about Antonio Brown trade

There is some movement in a possible Antonio Brown trade, though perhaps not as much as we’d expect with a future Hall of Fame receiver on the block.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told NFL Network on Friday that three teams have reached out to talk Brown trade. But Colbert reiterated that “If it doesn’t benefit us, we won’t do it.” Colbert said he explained that to Brown and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. Colbert spoke about how the Steelers would have to be properly compensated to trade one of the best players in the NFL.

It’s no surprise that teams haven’t come forward with a first offer the Steelers can’t refuse, but it’s still a touch surprising only three teams have even called. And the Steelers do have a bit of a deadline on these talks.

Antonio Brown due a roster bonus soon

One would assume that next week’s NFL scouting combine will generate more talks. All 32 NFL teams are in Indianapolis, and a lot of business is done there.

But it’s no surprise that a Brown trade has been possible for some time now, since he was deactivated in Week 17 and Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in early January he couldn’t envision Brown being with the team in training camp. And still, as Colbert said, only three teams have called so far. All 32 teams, including the Steelers, would be better with Brown. Maybe more talks will pick up soon.

The Steelers can’t play too much a long game here. Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. Presumably, they don’t want to invest even more money into Brown before sending him off. They have less than a month to get something done before then.

Who will trade for Brown?

It’s worth keeping in mind Colbert’s words about not making a trade if it doesn’t make sense for the Steelers. It’s hard to come up with a scenario in which the Steelers are closer to a Super Bowl without Brown.

Maybe they need a clean break, but there has already been speculation that the Steelers might just get a mid-round pick. If that’s all the Steelers can get, Colbert is going to have to walk back what he said if the team accepts a fairly low offer. Colbert repeating that the Steelers need proper trade compensation and Brown being told the team would only make a move if it benefitted the team might be telling.

The phones in Pittsburgh apparently aren’t blowing up yet, but there’s time. The combine will likely lead to more talks. But the clock is ticking before Brown is due even more money.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is hoping to be traded. (AP)

