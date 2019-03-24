Steelers GM says Roethlisberger deal will 'probably' be his last

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says Ben Roethlisberger's next contract will probably be his last in the NFL.

The Steelers have reportedly made the extension or renegotiation of the 37-year-old quarterback's contract a priority this offseason.

Colbert told the NFL Network that talks over a new deal are "still ongoing".

He added: "This is probably his last contract as an NFL player, so it's significant to both parties."

Colbert also stated: "We feel comfortable knowing Ben is our quarterback and our leader."

Roethlisberger has spent the entirety of his 15-year career in Pittsburgh and became a two-time Super Bowl champion in that span.

The Steelers finished 2018 at 9-6-1 and missed the postseason. Roethlisberger led the league in passing yards, totalling 5,129 on the season.