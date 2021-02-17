Breaking news:

Report: Fernando Tatis Jr. lands massive 14-year, $340M extension with Padres

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger usually takes his time deciding whether he wants to keep playing every offseason. This time around, however, he may not have a team to which he can return.

The Steelers are facing a difficult cap situation, and Roethlisberger's $41 million cap hit is a big part of the issue. While you might normally assume the team will do whatever it takes to keep Roethlisberger around, that may not be the case, according to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

Colbert said Wednesday the Steelers would "have to look at this situation."

Colbert added that "some adjustments have to be made" to bring Roethlisberger back.

That last part, in which Colbert mentions "hopefully [Roethlisberger] can see that and feel the same way," suggests Colbert is hoping Roethlisberger is willing to restructure his deal to save the Steelers some cap space.

Would Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

If Roethlisberger is unwilling to renegotiate his deal, that could lead to an awkward situation. The team can look to trade Roethlisberger to save on cap space, or it could cut Roethlisberger, which would help the cap situation.

The chances of that happening are small, however, as Roethlisberger said he was open to restructuring his deal. Roethlisberger actually took things a step further, saying he didn't care how much money he makes in 2021.

If that's true, then pencil in Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starter next season.

Colbert wasn't wrong to point out how Roethlisberger's cap issue impacts the team, but there's no reason for fans to freak out about Roethlisberger's future yet. It certainly sounds like he wants to make it work.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories