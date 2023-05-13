Steelers GM Omar Khan seals the fate of Dan Moore Jr.

The future of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. because shaky the second Pittsburgh drafted Broderick Jones. General manager Omar Khan talked about Moore this week and used the words that sealed his fate

“I’m confident he can play multiple positions,” Khan said.

If the team thinks Moore can play multiple spots, they aren’t going to count on him to play any of them as a starter. Versatility is a sentiment Khan echoed about many of the team’s linemen.

“The one thing about our group, if you look at it, there’s a lot of versatility there. There’s players that can play guard, players that can play guard and tackle, players that can play center or guard, guys that can play on the left side or the right side. We have a lot of respect for Dan. Dan’s been an awesome Steeler for the last couple of years. It’s all gonna shake out here before the first game of the season.”

Awesome feels like Khan is doing Moore a kindness. Moore was solid as a rookie and serviceable last season but there was no doubt replacing him was the team’s top offseason priority.

More 2023 Steelers season!

