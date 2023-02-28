Steelers GM Omar Khan says he wants Mitch Trubisky to be around long-term

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday and addressed the issue of the backup quarterback position. According to Khan, he loves the way Mitch Trubisky worked with Kenny Pickett and is hopeful he will be the backup in 2023 and be with the team beyond next season.

Trubisky signed with the Steelers on the first day of free agency last offseason and spent most of training camp and the preseason is battle with Pickett for the starting job. Trubisky beat out Pickett as the starter but only lasted until halftime of the team’s fourth game. Trubisky was benched and only returned for a single start in the second half of the season after Pickett suffered a concussion.

Pittsburgh has Trubisky under contract for the 2023 season but at a salary cap number of $10.625 million. The Steelers are cash strapped heading into free agency and releasing Mitchell would free up $8 million. Khan might just be giving lip service to the idea of Mitchell staying on the team but if the team is serious, you have to assume there would be some sort of contract restructure involved.

Steelers GM Omar Khan said he loves the way Mitch Trubisky worked with Kenny Pickett and would like Trubisky to be around long-term, including beyond next season. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 28, 2023

