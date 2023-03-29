Steelers GM Omar Khan not ruling out draft day trades

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan is less than a month from running his first NFL draft for the Steelers. Last year Khan took over the team after the draft so he is finally getting an opportunity to run the show from start to finish. And he sounds like he’s ready to go.

Khan spoke at the annual league meeting this week and talked about his first full year as GM heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

“I’m super excited,” Khan said. “You know, we had meetings in February, and we’ve been and we’re going to go through the pro days, the last couple of weeks. We started with 30 visits last week. That’s going to continue and then our meetings are coming up with the coaches in a couple of weeks and I’m fired up. I’m feeling really good about where we’re at.”

Khan also mentioned that having three picks in the top 50 means there will be some opportunities for a trade. Does this mean the Steelers would consider packaging picks to go up and get a player the covet? The Steelers currently have seven picks in the draft but none in the fifth or sixth round. The team currently holds two second-round and two seventh-round selections all of which hold value for a team rebuilding after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers praise workout of WR Josh Downs With Benny Snell still unsigned, will Steelers look to the draft for 3rd RB? Steelers HC Mike Tomlin hints at Patrick Peterson at safety

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire