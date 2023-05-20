Steelers GM Omar Khan on contract for LB Alex Highsmith: ‘I really hope Alex is here for a long time’

The biggest name on the list of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 free agents is outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Highsmith had a huge breakout season in 2023 with 13.5 sacks and heads into the final year of his rookie contract with the opportunity to make himself a ton of money with another big season.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan was on 93.7 The Fan, and he wasn’t willing to comment specifically on Highsmith and a new contract, but he didn’t make it clear he wants to see him in Pittsburgh for a long time.

“We don’t like to talk specifically about an individual contract, but I’ll say this: He’s a Steeler,” Khan said. “Since the day he got here, he’s been awesome. He gets better and better every year, and I really hope Alex is here for a long time.”

The Steelers have made some moves this offseason to free up some cap space, perhaps in preparation for a new deal to keep Highsmith paired up with T.J. Watt for a very long time.

More Steelers Wire News!

4 Steelers land in top 100 of ESPN's fantasy football rankings Check out these highlights of new Steelers WR Hakeem Butler Steelers LB T.J. Watt takes unscheduled dip in his pool

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire