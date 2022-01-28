Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down, says team President Art Rooney II

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
As has been reported by Steelers Wire earlier this month, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will, indeed, be stepping down after the 2022 NFL draft.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers owner/president Art Rooney II said external interviews for Colbert’s replacement would begin immediately. They’ve already interviewed internal candidates Omar Khan (vice president of football and business administration) and Brandon Hunt (pro scouting coordinator).

Colbert may stay on with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a more limited capacity.

Colbert has been with Pittsburgh since 2000 and is one of the longest-tenure general managers in the NFL. He’s responsible for drafting some of the best players ever to grace Heinz Field.

NFL draft history: Ranking every one of Steelers GM Kevin Colbert's 1st-round picks

