Steelers GM Kevin Colbert sets the bar high for rookie class

Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been a strong drafting team under general manager Kevin Colbert. Even ahead of his final draft with Pittsburgh, Colbert hasn’t lowered his standard for the 2022 NFL draft class.

According to Colbert, the business model is for the Steelers top three picks to be starters. He obviously isn’t talking about starters in 2022 but eventual starters. Last season, several rookies were thrust into the starting lineup including the Steelers first four picks.

Thankfully, as things stand right now, Pittsburgh has a much more stable roster and shouldn’t be forced to press too many rookies into service. Having said that, there are a few starters right now whose position on the depth chart is tenuous and could be replaced. Pittsburgh also needs to find a third wide receiver and slot cornerback, both of which are default starters just based on how much the Steelers count on those spots.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert during pre-draft presser today at @heinzfield : 'Our top 3 picks have to become starters in our business model.' — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) April 25, 2022

