Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says no more voidable year contracts

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the media at the NFL scouting combine. One topic Colbert covered was the salary cap and the stark contrast between the situation in 2021 compared to 2022.

Last offseason, the Steelers were so tight on salary-cap space they were forced to do several contracts with voidable years to help skirt the money issue. This is something the Steelers don’t plan to do again.

“It was an unusual year with the low cap because of the pandemic and the reduced revenue,” Colbert said. “We had to be open to new ideas. Will we use those types of ideas going forward? I think that’s doubtful.”

Colbert also talks about the unprecedented amount of salary cap the Steelers will have this offseason to spend. Colbert’s legacy with the team could be heavily dependent on how he spends this money on his way out.

