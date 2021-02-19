Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team isn’t worried about last season

I asked Steelers GM Kevin Colbert what their top priority is this offseason, among all the uncertainty surrounding the cap, and free agency “Our top priority is not sitting here talking about losing in the first round of the playoffs.” — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 17, 2021

When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke to the media this week you could plainly tell there was something of an edge to his tone and he wasn’t really in the mood to sugar coat anything related to the Steelers.

Colbert made it very clear the team’s focus was on the offseason and next season as opposed to sitting back and thinking about how last season ended. But maybe they should? Maybe they should pause and take some time to reflect on what went wrong last season. Or maybe go a step further and take stock in why this team has failed to live up to expectations for the past decade.

But instead, the Steelers front office will continue to act like nothing is wrong, carrying on with the status quo and hoping to get a new result from doing the exact same thing over and over again.

Let’s hear from you, Steeler Nation. Are you ok with just more of the same from the Steelers or would you like to see a change in philosophy? Let us know in the comments.