Steelers GM Kevin Colbert refers to David DeCastro release as his retirement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert refers to David DeCastro release as his retirement
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just before the start of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to make the difficult decision of releasing veteran guard David DeCastro. According to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, the decision to release DeCastro was directly related to how bad DeCastro’s ankle injury is.

DeCastro spent nine seasons with the Steelers and is the second-best guard in franchise history. He made six pro bowls and was named an All-Pro three times. Colbert did refer to the release of DeCastro as his retirement at one point in the interview.

The Steelers signed veteran guard Trai Turner to replace DeCastro in the starting lineup.

List

4 surprises about the Steelers initial depth chart

View 4 items

Recommended Stories