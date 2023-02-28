Steelers GM gave glowing review of Patriots coach Adrian Klemm

New England Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is still getting rave reviews from general managers around the NFL. Count Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan as a fan of Klemm’s work.

Khan and Klemm worked together in Pittsburgh for three seasons. Klemm was Pittsburgh’s assistant offensive line coach in 2019 and 2020. He was promoted to offensive line coach, but then he left for a job at Oregon in 2021. While at Oregon, he served the roles of offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and associate head coach.

Khan met with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday and raved about New England’s newest hire, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

“Adrian was great,” Khan said. “I loved my interactions with him. We had great conversations and hearing about his sons was great, they were around all the time. Just a good person to be around. (I) really enjoyed our time with him. …I loved his energy, and his honesty and his demeanor were great.”

Klemm will be tasked with turning around an offensive line unit that gave up 41 sacks in 2022.

That mark put them in the middle of the pack in the NFL. A successful offensive line will be crucial, as the Patriots look to find more success and balance offensively.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire