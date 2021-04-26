Count Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert as one who does not believe that trading up in the NFL draft is wise.

Colbert said today that he’d rather keep the quantity of picks the Steelers currently have than package some picks to move up from their first-round slot, No. 24 overall.

“I’m very doubtful that we’ll trade up,” Colbert said. “We value our eight picks.”

That’s probably wise. There’s no guarantee that moving up would get the Steelers a better player than they could draft at No. 24, but bringing more young players into camp is never a bad idea. Unless there’s a franchise quarterback available with a trade up, trading down is usually the better bet.

Steelers GM doubts they’ll trade up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk