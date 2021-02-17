Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger’s future: ‘we have to look at this current situation’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert was non-committal on Ben Roethlisberger's future in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger has a $41 million cap hit in 2021 and there's no chance the Steelers will keep him at that figure. The two sides will try to come together on an agreement, but Roethlisberger isn't certain to be the QB next season