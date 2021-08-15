Steelers getting a sweet break on LB Joe Schobert’s 2021 salary

After conflicting reports and plenty of uncertainty, here's what the Jaguars are paying LB Joe Schobert in 2021 after his trade to Pittsburgh: $3.65 million of his $7 million guaranteed salary. https://t.co/hUMhGs7qLH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 15, 2021

The only downside to the Pittsburgh Steelers trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for linebacker Joe Schobert was going to be financial. Schobert has a $7 million guaranteed salary for the 2021 season and with the Steelers in the mix to try to sign linebacker T.J Watt to a contract extension, this could have had devastating effects on that.

But according to Pro Football Talk, the Steelers came to an agreement with the Jags and with Schobert to help save a ton of money this year while pushing a little into 2022

The Jaguars are going to pay $3.65 million of Schobert’s $7 million 2021 salary. In addition, Schobert agreed to turn $2.36 million of this year’s salary and convert it to a signing bonus which turns Schobert’s 2021 cap hit to just $1.35 million. This leaves the Steelers plenty of cap space to continue negotiations with Watt.

