Steelers getting healthy heading into matchup with the Seahawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Based on the Thursday practice report, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting healthy at just the right time. In the same week, the Steelers lose wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the year, other injured players are working their way back ahead of Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks.
Here is the full rundown of the Thursday practice report, from the team site.
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) – Full
LB Melvin Ingram III (Not Injury Related) – Full
WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Shoulder) – DNP
OL Trai Turner (Not Injury Related) – Full
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) – Limited
WR James Washington (Groin) – Limited
DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – Limited
DT Cameron Heyward (Neck) – Full
CB Cam Sutton (Groin) – Full
LB Devin Bush (Groin) – Full
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Coaches Decision) – DNP
Of note, wide receivers Chase Claypool and James Washington both limited is disconcerting. Hopefully, this is just a case of the Steelers being extra cautious with both guys on the heels of losing Smith-Schuster and both players will be available on Sunday.
List
Steelers vs Seahawks: 5 Steelers who need to step up this week