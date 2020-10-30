Steelers Game Day Guide: Ravens Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the team that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions always strive for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less.

Steelers and Ravens battle for first place in the AFC North

There are a few things in life that are guaranteed.

Death, taxes, and… Steelers-Ravens bloodbaths.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens square up at least twice a year, and in the aftermath of each game, you can count on many players spending the next day and the rest of the week healing up from a bruising battle on the field.

This week will be no different.

When the undefeated Steelers (6-0) travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (5-1) this Sunday afternoon, first place will be the prize on the line between the two bitter rivals. If the Steelers win, they will gain a huge advantage, going up two games in the standings with a victory in hand.

The Ravens defense has brought down the opposing quarterback 22 times this year, and they will try to solve a Pittsburgh offensive line that has only allowed their star QB to be sacked just eight times so far in 2020.

The Ravens will definitely be bringing the pressure this week via blitz.

“This is a defense that brings guys from everywhere,” said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben has been cool as the other side of the pillow against blitzes this year, completing 59.5% of his passes, the 4th best completion rate in the NFL under pressure.

“You’re not going to fool him,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “You may beat someone individually and get pressure, but as a general rule, there isn’t pressure that puts him in a panic situation.”

Last week was the first time in quite awhile that the Steeler offense took the opening drive in for a touchdown, and Big Ben and his offense would like to continue that success this week vs a vulnerable Raven’s secondary.

Pittsburgh will also look to control the clock and the ball, keeping the best player from the enemy team’s offense watching from the sidelnes.

Last week it was Derrick Henry, who the Steelers held in check with just 75 yards rushing allowed.

This week it will be Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson they’d like to limit as much as possible.

“When you have an offense as good as Baltimore’s with a player as dynamic as him and a lot of guys on offense, you have to try to keep them on the sideline,” Roethlisberger said after practice Wednesday. “We were able to do that early in the game last week.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin agrees.

“We wanted to possess the ball,” Tomlin said. “There are so many ways you can possess the ball – short passes, high-completion percentages allow you to do that along with running it.”

Pittsburgh has won the time of possession in five of their six games. That has been a big reason they have started off 6-0. Now Pittsburgh just needs to learn to put teams away when having a big lead.

“I can’t say enough about all parties involved from that standpoint,” Tomlin said. “Ben with his accurate throws and decision making, the protection and can’t say enough about the receivers in some instances making combat catches and run after (the catch) – things of that nature, things we need to do collectively well in an effort to be good offensively in this league.”

The Steelers are 3rd in the NFL converting 51.1% of their 3rd downs, a key in keeping the ball and putting up points.

“They are executing,” Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “They are protecting the quarterback, and they are executing. They are making throws, they are making catches, they are scheming to get guys open. They handle pressure well, and they are executing on third downs, and that’s why those drives are being extended.”

