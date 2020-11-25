Steelers Game Day Guide: Ravens Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the team that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions always strive for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less.

Steelers hungry to make turkeys out of the Ravens on Thanksgiving night

The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) have an offense that is scoring 29.7 points per game, which is 4th best in the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger believes they have yet to reach their full potential.

“We have to put more points on the board,” Roethlisberger said. “I know the scoreboard says what it does, but there are too many times we punted and we didn’t do enough.”

Though their scoring average is 4th, they rank 21st in total yards, gaining 347.8 a game.

“It’s not about other teams or rankings,” Roethlisberger said. “We don’t care about rankings or how many points per game or percentages on third down. We just want to be the best we can be. When I made that comment after the game, it felt like we just left stuff out there not because we didn’t hit the 30-point mark or we didn’t do X, Y and Z. It just felt like we could have done more.”

As good as this team has been in converting inside the red zone (almost 70%), they know that they possess the talent to raise their game to even higher levels.

“I think what gets disappointing for the guys is as you go back and study and watch the tape, you realize that just one mistake in the group offense by one person sets the whole group back,” offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “Playing penalty-free, doing the things that require no talent — lining up properly, running the right route, executing the right technique and fundamentals of a run scheme, those types of things (matter).”

Every player on the offense is cognizant of what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put up weekly, and all of them, especially tight end Eric Ebron, believe they can be just as deadly.

“We want to be an offense that when we touch the ball, we can score at any point and time,” Ebron said Tuesday after practice. “There are offenses out there that can do such. If we want to ultimately fulfill our purpose, we must do that. I’m not saying our offense is bad. We’re not doing bad statistically. We just want to do better.”

It’s all about learning from game tape and putting it all together on game days.

“If we don’t get better every week, if we can’t score points every drive like Kansas City … ” Ebron said. “That’s our goal.”

Speaking of Ebron, the tight end is quickly becoming a favorite target of Roethlisberger.

“He’s another receiver if you will,” said Roethlisberger of Ebron. “You can move him around, you can put him outside, you can put him inside in the bunch, move the chains with him. You can use him late in the game where he caught his touchdown. You don’t need a lot of receivers on the field because he is a de facto receiver. The fun thing about ‘E’ is he is still growing in this offense because we didn’t have the offseason in terms of minicamps and that stuff. I think we are still learning a lot about each other.”

Roethlisberger loves the rivalry that is with the Baltimore Ravens (6-4), and he is fired up about facing them again, even though this is a short week, and a Holiday to boot.

“It’s AFC North, primetime, Thanksgiving,” said Roethlisberger. “It’s got all of the makings for a Steelers-Ravens matchup. It doesn’t matter who’s hurt, who’s winning, who’s losing. I think they have lost two in a row. I don’t know this. Has a Harbaugh-led Ravens team ever lost three in a row? I don’t know this. We anticipate them coming in and we just have to give them our best shot.”

The Ravens will be shorthanded with running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, LB Pernell McPhee, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams all out on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gus Edwards will start for Baltimore and Justice Hill will be the back-up.

“This is just an unusual year when it comes to everything we have to do and everyone has to do,” said Roethlisberger. “We saw it early when it came to the Titans game and byes and all of those kinds of things. What are you going to do? You just have to do what they tell you and go play ball.”

No matter who is in on offense for the Ravens, LB T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense will be out to punish whoever gets the ball.

“This is such an explosive offense from all facets,” said Watt. “I think the way they play the game, motions, screens, explosive plays they have, it doesn’t matter who is playing running back. Credit to those guys. Those guys have had a great year. You can put in the third-string running back and they can be very effective in running the football and throwing the football. It’s not like we are laying off the gas pedal by any stretch.”

Watt knows with Dobbins and Ingram out that Lamar Jackson will be leaned on even more to make plays for the Ravens offense.

“I think just trying to play as sound as we possibly can,” said Watt. “It’s trusting in the game plan that we are given from the coaches. Trusting that they are watching as much film as they possibly can. Not only watching games he has played this season and last season but games he has played against us and see how they like to attack us. We are an attacking 3-4 defense and they might play us differently than they play other teams. Just waiting for the game plan, when we get the game plan trying to watch as much film to help us and effectively run that game plan throughout the week.”

The defense will look to vastly improve the rushing defense which gave up 265 yards on the ground just a few short weeks ago to these same Ravens.

“This is the NFL. We study film,” said Watt. “This is my full-time job, to study film to be the best football player I can be. Everybody is in the same boat. Every week you know a certain amount of plays that are coming based on clues that you get. It’s no different no matter who you are playing. It’s a short week so you don’t know what to expect. Some teams like to be basic others like to throw in wrinkles. The best thing we can do is prepare the best we can and try to be as mentally and physically ready as we can be.”

Prediction

These are the type of games the Steelers live for. They love big games against their rivals, and they especially like playing in prime time under the lights. It’s usually a magical setting at Heinz Field, with 70,000 fans twirling Terrible Towels and roaring their delight as the team takes the field. But, this is the year of fear and overstepping by tyrannical governors like Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf, who will only permit around 5,000 lucky fans to be at this game, so it may not be as deafening noise-wise, but you can expect the Steelers to rise to the occasion and relish the opportunity to bury their rivals and all but sew up the AFC North division title.

Pittsburgh will take advantage of a shorthanded Baltimore squad and add some smoked Raven to the after game Thanksgiving meal… Steelers 31 Ravens 20

Steelers offensive game plan

Spread the wealth: Look for Ben Roethlisberger to utilize all of his weapons in this game, keeping the Ravens defense on their heels on who to they try to contain. Power run game: Enough trying to be cute running outside. Create some space and run between the tackles with Conner and Snell. The Ravens will be down DT Brandon Williams, LB Pernell McPhee, and possibly DE Calais Campbell.

Steelers defensive game plan

Lay the wood to Lamar Jackson: With both J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram out, Jackson becomes just that more important to the Ravens rushing attack. When he runs, make him pay. Shutdown Mark Andrews: Take away the biggest receiving threat the Ravens possess and good things will happen.

A look at the Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall record: 10-0 (1st in AFC North)

Head coach: Mike Tomlin (13th Season with Steelers)

Overall regular-season record: 143-74-1

Playoff record: 8-7 (Qualified for playoffs 8 times)

Last game: Steelers 27 Jaguars 3

Steelers offense

Points per game: 29.4

Total yards per game: 347.8

Passing yards per game: 245.6

Rushing yards per game: 102.2

Strengths: The passing game behind the arm of Ben Roethlisberger and a variety of weapons to choose from.

Weaknesses: The rushing attack, especially in short-yardage situations. Offensive line needs to start creating some push and space.

Scouting report: Ben Roethlisberger is playing as good as he ever has in his eventual HOF career. Big Ben has 24 touchdowns so far and passed for 2,534 yards and five interceptions. He has only been sacked 10 times.

Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool lead a talented trio of wide receivers. Johnson has 49 receptions for 537 yards and four touchdowns. Claypool is having a big rookie year with 39 catches for 559 yards and eight TDs. Claypool also has rushed for 22 yards and two more touchdowns. Smith-Schuster leads the team with 58 catches for 535 yards and five touchdowns. James Washington (21-244-4) can line up anywhere and comes up with big catches when his number gets called. TE’s Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald give Big Ben huge targets across the middle and down in the red zone. Ebron has been a Big Ben favorite and now has 35 catches for 359 yards and four scores.

The offensive line does a pretty good job protecting Roethlisberger, but they need to step up their play in providing room in the running game. James Conner has rushed for 645 yards and five scores and has 25 receptions for 145 yards. Benny Snell looks good in his 2nd year, leaner and a hint faster. He rushed for 113 yards in the opener when Conner sustained an ankle injury and has 195 overall with three touchdowns. Anthony McFarland, Jr. has been plugged into the rushing attack and has run for 67 yards on 20 carries.

Ray-Ray McCloud has been used as an x-factor type weapon, gaining 65 yards on four carries, and has 14 catches for 70 yards.

This is an offense capable of putting up big numbers weekly, especially when they finish drives in the endzone instead of settling for field goals.

The Steelers are 4th in the NFL averaging 29.4 points per game.

Starting Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger / Back-up: Mason Rudolph

Running Backs: James Conner, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jr., and Jaylen Samuels

Fullback: Derek Watt

Wide Receivers: Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud III

Tight Ends: Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald

Steelers defense (Base 3-4)

Points per game allowed: 17.4

Total offense yards per game allowed: 306.9

Passing yards allowed: 203.5

Rushing yards allowed: 103.4

Sacks: 38

Interceptions: 15

Strengths: A relentless pass rush, tough run defense, and creating turnovers.

Weaknesses: Sometimes have issues getting off the field on 3rd downs, allowing opposing quarterback too much time by not blitzing.

Scouting report: One of the top units in the NFL. They are fast and physical. Pittsburgh defends the run well and puts constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks with a variety of blitzes. Cam Heyward anchors the defensive line and is a yearly all-pro, with the vastly underappreciated Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu alongside him. Tuitt has seven sacks in 2020.

OLB T.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he is aided by Bud Dupree on the other side. Watt and Dupree have combined for 17 sacks. Inside LB Vince Williams is stout against the run, as is the hard-hitting Robert Spillane, who replaced star LB Devin Bush who tore his ACL. Avery Williamson joins the team after being traded from the NY Jets.

Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leads an impressive secondary with two good corners in Joe Haden and Steven Nelson. Strong safety Terrell Edmunds never gets the credit he deserves but is always around the ball. Fitzpatrick has four interceptions to lead the team.

Mike Hilton is the most unheralded player on the defense, a do-everything player in Pittsburgh’s nickel package. Hilton has three sacks, one interception, and 30 tackles in just five games.

The splash play Steelers have recorded 40 sacks so far and 15 interceptions.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Chris Boswell

Extra Points: 30-33

1-19 yards: 0-0

20-29 yards: 2-2

30-39 yards: 6-6

40-49 yards: 7-8

50+ yards: 1-1

Scouting report: Chris Boswell is solid as ever at placekicker. Ray-Ray McCloud is making a name for himself, averaging 24.2 yards per kickoff return, and 13.5 per punt return.

Punter: Jordan Berry

Kickoff Returners: Anthony McFarland, Jr. and Ray-Ray McCloud

Punt Returner: Ray-Ray McCloud

A look at the Baltimore Ravens

Overall record: 6-4 (3rd in AFC North)

Head coach: John Harbaugh (13th season with Ravens)

Overall regular-season record: 124-78

Playoff record: 10-7

Last game: Titans 30 Ravens 24 OT

Ravens offense

Points per game: 26.8

Total Offense per game: 343.9

Passing yards per game: 183.4

Rushing yards per game: 160.5

Strengths: Relentless rushing attack lead by Lamar Jackson’s legs and field vision. Great tight end in Mark Andrews.

Weaknesses: Consistency in passing game. Below average wide receivers. Offensive line.

Scouting report: Lamar Jackson is having a good, but not great year, as compared to last season. Jackson and the Ravens offense is averaging 26.8 points per game. They employ a balanced offense, gaining 343.9 yards per game, only gaining 183.4 through the air, and 160.5 on the ground.

Jackson leads the team with 575 yards rushing with three touchdowns. He has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 TD’s and six interceptions. He has been sacked 24 times.

Jackson’s favorite target at wide receiver is Marquise Brown, who leads the receiving corps with 42 catches for 431 yards and one touchdown. After Brown, the group is lackluster, at best. Willie Snead IV (28-379-3), Myles Boykin (14-153-1), and Devin Duvernay (15-179-0) round out the group.

Tight end Mark Andrews is Jackson’s top threat, having found the endzone six times off of 38 receptions for 434 yards. Nick Boyle has turned in 14 receptions for 113 yards and a pair of TD’s.

Mark Ingram was the lead back but has been overtaken by rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns and Dobbins has 380 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but both are out on COVID protocols. That leaves Gus Edwards as the starter Thursday, and he has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Justice Hill will be the back-up.

Starting Quarterback: Lamar Jackson / Back-up: Robert Griffin III

Running Backs: J.K. Dobbins*, Mark Ingram II*, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill

Wide Receivers: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Myles Boykin, and Devin Duvernay

Tight Ends: Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle

*Injured/out

Ravens defense (Base 4-3)

Points per game allowed: 19.5

Total offense yards per game allowed: 333

Passing yards allowed: 217

Rushing yards allowed: 116

Sacks: 27

Interceptions: 5

Strengths: Pass rush.

Weaknesses: Run defense will be tested with LB Pernell McPhee and DT Brandon Williams both out. Calais Campbell may be out, too.

Scouting report: Allowing 19.5 points per game, which is 3rd in the NFL. They might not be the Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Terrell Suggs Raven defenses of the past, but they get the job done, as did their predecessors.

Baltimore has collected 27 sacks, with DE Calais Campbell and LB Matthew Judon leading the team with four. LB’S Tyus Bowser, Patrick Queen, and Pernell McPhee all have two sacks each. CB Marlon Humphrey has 2.5 sacks and one interception. Queen leads the team with 70 tackles.

Will be severely shorthanded with LB Pernell McPhee, DT Brandon Williams out, and DE Calais Campbell either out or playing at less than 100%.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Justin Tucker

Extra Points: 20-20

1-19 yards: 0-0

20-29 yards: 2-2

30-39 yards: 3-3

40-49 yards: 7-7

50+ yards: 1-2

Scouting report: Justin Tucker remains one of the league’s best kickers. KR Devin Duvernay is very dangerous in returns. He is averaging 30.5 yards per return with one touchdown. James Proche is the punt returner averaging 8.7 yards a return.

Game Day Information

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Field: Kentucky Blue Grass

Game-time: Thursday, November 26th, 8:20 pm

TV: NBC (Local on WPXI-TV)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Chris Collinsworth (analyst) Michele Tafoya (reporter)

Local radio: Pittsburgh- 102.5 WDVE-FM & 970 WBGG-AM

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) Tunch Ilkin (analyst) Craig Wolfley (sideline) Missi Matthews (sideline)

Internet broadcast: Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) on Steelers.com

Weather at kickoff: 49 with a 20% chance of rain. Winds SE 10 mph.

Vegas line: Steelers -4.5

Steelers vs Ravens history

Steelers are 29-24 overall vs Ravens

Series History: Began in 1996

At home: 17-11

On the road: 12-13

Postseason: 3-1

Streak: Steelers won the last game.

Last regular-season meeting: Steelers Win, 28-24 (Nov. 1, 2020

Last postseason meeting: Ravens Win, 30-17 (Jan. 3, 2015)

Injury report (11/24/20)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Foot), CB Joe Haden (Knee), DE Cam Heyward

Baltimore Ravens

Out: RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Mark Ingram, LB Pernell McPhee, DT Brandon Williams

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: DE Calais Campbell (Knee)

