Steelers Game Day Guide: Browns Preview

Steelers vs Browns looking a little like the old days

There once was a time when the Pittsburgh Steelers had trouble beating the Cleveland Browns. Those days were the mid to late 80’s, seeping a little bit into the early 90’s.

Since 1992, the Browns have only beaten the Steelers just nine times out of the last 52 times they’ve met.

Ben Roethlisberger has never lost to the Browns at Heinz Field, and Big Ben is still the winningest QB at Browns Stadium.

Last year, the old rivalry heated up when a brutal last second fight broke out between the teams when Browns DE Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off of Steeler QB Mason Rudolph, and then swung it at the bare head of Rudolph, landing a glancing blow.

Garrett was suspended the rest of the season, so he was not on the field when the Steelers defeated the Browns 20-13 in the December grudge match.

The undefeated Steelers (4-0) will host the streaking Browns (4-1) this Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field, and it has a feel of old times, when these two teams and cities had a hate for each other like no other.

Both teams aren’t expecting any type of fights that marred last year’s game, but Garrett knows his first appearance since that game in Pittsburgh won’t be very friendly.

“We are the Browns,” said Garrett. “I expect to get booed.”

Garrett implied he wouldn’t be looking to make amends with Rudolph, but to just play the game to the best of his abilities.

“Haven’t thought about it,” Garrett said. “Focused on how I am going to get to Roethlisberger. I will cross that bridge when I come to it, whether it’s down the road or whenever. … I am just focused on getting a win. That comes secondary.”

The Browns limp into Pittsburgh with Baker Mayfield questionable with sore to possible broken ribs. Both starting receivers in Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry are questionable as well.

“He is doing better, yes,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, in reference to Beckham’s health. “If all goes according to plan for tomorrow, you spend even more time and you spend even more walk-through time. I think there is enough time to catch him up, barring his health.”

Regardless of who plays, the Steeler defense will be out to fix a few problems that plagued them in last week’s win vs the Eagles.

Time after time, the Eagles were able to convert on 3rd down situations, and it’s a problem that the players vow to take care of.

“Third downs,” linebacker Vince Williams said Friday, “is absolutely something that we could work on.”

Four games in, Pittsburgh is allowing their opponents to convert 50% of the time (28-56) on 3rd down. Philadelphia converted ten straight, making little know Travis Fulgham look like Jerry Rice.

“We just didn’t do a good job of controlling the circumstances, and, really, to be quite honest with you, some of the circumstances were advantageous to us, meaning third-and-long,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Steelers seemed to scale back their blitzing in those situations, a move that allowed Carson Wentz too much time to pass.

“We have to do a better job of coaching,” said defensive coordinator Keith Butler. “If we do a little better of a job of coaching in terms of a disguise and stuff like that, I think it would help our guys out a little bit. It’s just not one person, one group or anything like that.”

Normally, Pittsburgh blitzes 48% of the time, but only 27% on 3rd downs.

“Some of it is to change up,” Butler said, “some of it is … you’d rather have four men rush on certain things. You have to be aware of your quarterback’s (scrambling) capabilities, also.”

