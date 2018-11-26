Steelers' gamble on fake field goal pays off vs. Broncos in TD to offensive lineman

Mike Tomlin rolled the dice to end the first half on Sunday.

Trailing 10-3 against the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach sent out the field goal unit on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line, apparently shirking the opportunity to tie the game for a chip-shot field goal.

What looked like a conservative field goal attempt ended with one of football’s most exciting plays – the big man touchdown. (Getty)

But instead of three points, football fans were treated to one of the most exciting plays in football: the big man touchdown.

CHRIS BOSWELL TO ALEJANDRO VILLANUEVA 🤯 (Yes, you read that correctly.) pic.twitter.com/0FtvWfCkCO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2018





The snap went straight to kicker Chris Boswell rather punter/holder Jordan Berry. By the time the Broncos knew what had hit them, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva found himself uncovered in the end zone and on the receiving end of a pinpoint pass from Boswell to tie the game at 10.

From the snap, to the route to the throw and catch, it was a perfectly executed play.

And it was a big play in a close game that eventually went in the Broncos’ favor, 24-17.

