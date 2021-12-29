Steelers G Trai Turner on the offensive line: ‘Sometimes it blows and sometimes it goes’

If there is one area to point to this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers as to why the offense has been so bad, it’s the play of the offensive line. An almost entirely new group of players including two rookies trying to learn how to play football in the NFL on the fly and the results have been up and down.

Or maybe guard Trai Turner said it better when he talked to the media on Wednesday about the offensive line and if it can be fixed this late. According to Turner when it comes to the offensive line, “sometimes it blows and sometimes it goes.”

Statistically speaking, this group has been far more blow than go, especially in the run game. The Steelers are No. 29 in the league in both rushing yards and yards per attempt. And despite having rookie running back Najee Harris is only No. 28 in the league in rushing attempts.

