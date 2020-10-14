Steelers G Stefen Wisniewski returns to practice

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news. Guard Stefen Wisniewski returned to practice after being placed on injured/reserve for a pectoral injury. Wisniewski suffered the injury in the team’s first game of the season against the New York Giants.

By rule, the Steelers have three weeks to decided if Wisniewski is fit to finish the season and remain on the 53-man roster. If not, he will have to revert back to IR for the rest of the season.

Given the state of the injuries on the Steelers roster, getting Wisniewski back now is ideal. The Steelers lost two interior linemen to injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Guard David DeCastro suffered a pectoral injury and center Maurkice Pouncey suffered a foot injury. Wisniewski is more than capable of starting at either spot, should the need arise. The Steelers are more capable at guard with rookie Kevin Dotson but the talent at center is more questionable.

