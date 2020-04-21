The Steelers have five quarterbacks on the roster at the moment.

Most importantly, the biggest name on that list is reportedly healthy again.

But Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said he couldn’t rule out taking another quarterback this week.

“If any pick makes sense at any time, then of course we’ll make those picks,” Colbert said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Of course, just about any G.M. could say that about just about any position this week, but the Steelers do have an interesting situation.

Colbert said the team felt good about the health of starter Ben Roethlisberger, as he recovers from last year’s elbow surgery. Roethlisberger himself has taken a more zen approach to the possibility of more guys coming at his position, after balking in the past when they spent a third-round pick on Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers also have Devlin Hodges, former first-rounder Paxton Lynch, and J.T. Barrett on the roster at the moment.

“You feel good about No. 7, Ben, coming back,” Colbert said. “We know what we have in Mason. And, you know, we’ll see where we go. But we will be prepared for [a potential pick at] any position regardless of who we have on or current team. . . .

“We evaluate the whole board by position, to properly [rank] it,” Colbert said. “So, we have a good feel for these guys. And there are several players in the group [of draft-eligible quarterbacks] who are going to be future starters, possible Pro Bowlers, and there’s some nice backups.”

After last year was scrambled when Roethlisberger was hurt, wasting an excellent defensive performance, the Steelers might be wise to spend their money on a more proven commodity as a backup, especially at a time when so many starter-quality quarterbacks are available.

Steelers G.M. doesn’t rule out taking another quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk